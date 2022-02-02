The Temptations to discuss group’s history, new studio album during YouTube Q&A event on Friday

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Legendary Motown group The Temptations will take part in a special free streaming Q&A event that will be viewable at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s and the Motown Museum’s official YouTube channels this Friday, February 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

The event, which is being presented by the Rock Hall in partnership with the Motown Museum, will feature founding Temptations member Otis Williams and the rest of the current lineup, as well as the group’s manager, Shelly Berger, discussing their band’s storied history and their new studio album, Temptations 60.

The album, which was released last Friday, celebrates the 1989 Rock Hall inductees’ 60th anniversary, and is made up almost entirely new original songs. One of those tunes, “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No,” was written and produced by fellow Motown great Smokey Robinson, who also provides guest vocals on the track.

“When we started out as a part of that Motown movement that took the world by storm in the ’60s, I never could have imagined we’d still be performing today,” says Williams, who turned 80 this past October. “To mark our 60th anniversary with two of the most distinguished institutions in American music culture, recognized for preserving, inspiring and teaching music history between generations, is such a great honor for me and The Temptations.”

After the livestream ends, the Q&A will be archived for viewing on demand on YouTube.

