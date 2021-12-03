The Temptations to release new studio album, ‘Temptations 60,’ in January, celebrating group’s 60th anniversary

UMe

Motown legends The Temptations will continue their 60th anniversary celebrations next year when they release a new studio album titled Temptations 60 on January 28.

The 12-track collection includes the recently released single “Is It Gonna Be Yes or No,” which was written, produced and features guest vocals by fellow Motown great Smokey Robinson.

Temptations 60 offers a mix of modern and classic influences and, reflecting the group’s historic catalog, offers a mix of love songs and topical tunes.

In addition to Robinson, who produced and co-wrote many of The Temptations’ early recordings, the album features contributions from a number of other producers with whom the group has collaborated over the years, including current Journey drummer Narada Michael Walden, Dennis Nelson, and Thomas “TC” Campbell.

Otis Williams, the last surviving original Temptations member, executive-produced the album and co-produced five of the tracks.

“Our new album carries with it, our legacy, our love of music and our hope that through our music we can uplift and bring people together,” Williams says. “Most of all, we want fans to enjoy it and share it with family and friends around the world. It’s a thank you gift from our hearts to all of our fans, past, present and future.”

Among the songs Otis co-produced is an updated version of “Come On,” which Williams first recorded in 1959 with his pre-Temptations outfit The Distants. The tune also features a special monologue about The Temptations’ history.

Longtime Temptations singer Ron Tyson, who joined the group in 1983, also co-produced two tracks on the album.

Temptations 60 kicks off with “Let It Reign,” which showcases the talents of Queens, New York, rapper K. Sparks. You can pre-order the album now.

Here’s the full Temptations 60 track list:

“Let It Reign” — featuring K. Sparks

“When We Were Kings”

“Is It Gonna Be Yes or No” — featuring Smokey Robinson

“Time for the People”

“Elevator Eyes”

“My Whole World Stopped Without You”

“You Don’t Know Your Woman (Like I Do)”

“How Do You Spell Love”

“Calling Out Your Name”

“I Want It Right Now”

“Breaking My Back”

“Come On”

