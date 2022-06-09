The Temptations welcome new member Jawan M. Jackson, former cast member of group’s Broadway musical

Otis Williams and Jawan M. Jackson; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Temptations just kicked off a new run of U.S. dates as part of their 60th anniversary tour.

The legendary Motown group, led by sole surviving founding member Otis Williams, recently added a new bass vocalist to the lineup, Jawan M. Jackson. Jackson was part of the original cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.

Jackson made his live Temptations debut on Wednesday at a concert in Edmonds, Washington, and the tour continues Thursday night in Olympia, Washington. The group has over 20 upcoming U.S. gigs this year, scheduled through a September 11 show in Macon, Georgia. Several of the shows will see The Temptations teaming up with The Beach Boys.

The Temptations also have a series of concerts lined up in England and mainland Europe in the fall. Visit TemptationsOfficial.com for a full list of dates.

In addition to Williams and Jackson, the current Temptation lineup features longtime lead singers Ron Tyson and Terry Weeks, as well as Anthony “Tony” Grant, who joined the group last year.

In January, the quintet released its latest studio album, Temptations 60.

