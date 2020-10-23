The third and final 2020 Record Store Day event takes place Saturday

Courtesy of Record Store Day

Just a reminder that the third and final installment of the three-day 2020 Record Store Day celebration takes place this Saturday, October 24. As previously reported, organizers decided to spread out the event across three dates in three different months this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s events, which also were held on August 29 and September 26, are being called “Record Store Day Drops.”

The Rolling Stones, The Who, Toto and Cheap Trick are among the many artists who will be releasing limited-edition discs vinyl this Saturday.

The Rolling Stones’ offering is a reissue of the U.K. version of the band’s 1975 rarities album, Metamorphosis, pressed on green vinyl and packaged with an iron-on of the cover.

The Who’s release is a deluxe two-LP version of the group’s 1974 rarities album, Odds and Sods, featuring one red disc and one yellow disc.

Toto will be issuing a red-vinyl version of its Live in Tokyo 1980 EP, which has never been available as a standalone release.

Cheap Trick is offering a previously unreleased two-LP set titled Out to Get You! Live 1977, which was recorded at the famed Los Angeles club The Whisky a Go Go.

Other artists who will have Record Store Day releases available at independent music shops on August 29 include The Allman Brothers Band, Booker T & The M.G.’s, Johnny Cash, Alice Cooper, the Def Leppard spinoff group Down N Outz, Rory Gallagher, The Grateful Dead, Humble Pie, Mark Knopfler, Modern English, Randy Newman, Lou Reed & John Cale, Keith Richards, Skid Row and Warren Zevon.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

By Matt Friedlander

