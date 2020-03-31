The Tiger King Netflix Series Opens Up An Old Missing Person Case

A 23-year-old cold case in Tampa is getting another look after Netflix’s Tiger King has all of us wondering if Big Cat Rescue owner Carol Baskin fed her millionaire husband to her tigers. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted, “Since Netflix has made Tiger King all the rage I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads”, adding a picture of Jack “Don” Lewis, who went missing in 1997. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the missing millionaire, but Tiger King examined Lewis’ rocky relationship with Carol Baskin, who maintains she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance.