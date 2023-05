ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – MAY 14: Tina Turner smiles during the presentation of the music project ‘Beyond – Three Voices For Peace’ on May 14, 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. The CD contains a spiritual message by Tina Turner. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

“Queen of Rock n’ Roll” Tina Turner passed away Wednesday at her home in Switzerland.

The Queen was known for her many hits. Here’s our top 5 list of Tina Turner songs as a tribute to the late icon.

#5. Proud Mary



4. We Don’t Need Another Hero



#3. Better Be Good to Me

2. The Best

1.What’s Love Got To Do With It