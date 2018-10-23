The Titanic II Will Set Sail in 2020

We now have a year for when the Titanic II will make its maiden voyage.

In 2020, the ship will embark on its two-week sail from Dubai to Southampton, England, and then on to New York. This is the same route the original Titanic sailed before it sunk just three hours after it sideswiped an iceberg on that fatal night in April.

The Titanic II has the same layout as the original and will carry nearly the same amount of passengers and crew with updated safety measures and technology.

The replica of the iconic Titanic ship has just resumed construction after the $500 million project had been delayed for several years due to a financial dispute.

After the maiden voyage, the ship is expected to sail on other global routes. If you had the chance, would you sail around on the Titanic II?