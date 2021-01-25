The Top 10 Comfort Foods That Got Us Through 2020

Last year was just a little bit challenging . . . and one of the big ways we made it through was FOOD. I think I gained 15 pounds last year….guh.

A new study figured out the top comfort foods we ate to get through last year, based on Google search trends across the country. Here are the top 10, and our favorites on the list:

1. Grilled cheese. (Tracy, Jennifer)

2. Fried chicken. (Tracy)

3. Chicken and waffles. (Tracy)

4. Chili. (Tracy)

5. Pot roast. (Tracy, Jennifer)

6. Baked potato soup.

7. Chicken and dumplings.

8. Chicken noodle soup. (Tracy)

9. Mashed potatoes. (Tracy, Jennifer)

10. Strawberry shortcake.