The Top Baby Names of 2018 Are

BabyCenter has released the top newborn baby names of 2018. The most popular girl name is Sophia. Sophia has been the at the top of the list for nine straight years. The rest of the top 5 are Olivia, Emma, Ava, and Isabella. For the sixth year in a row, Jackson is the most popular name for boys. The rest of the top five for boys are Liam, Noah, Aiden, and Caden. The hottest trending names come from Zen including Peace, Harmony, and Rainbow. Fortnite was influential in baby names for 2018 with Ramirez, Leviathan, Bunny, and Rogue on the rise. People are looking at the Kardashian babies for names too. Stormi, Dream, Saint, and Reign saw significant increases. Time to roll out your weird names of 2018 segment. What baby name made you do a double take this year?