The Toy That Has Parents Wondering Why It Was Created!

If you are a parent or have ever been around kids, you know that from time to time they can get a little bit rowdy.

So, in what may be an adult’s worst nightmare, the toy makers over at Hasbro just created something you might hate. Meet, Yellies, the tiny furry spider-like toy that scurries all over the floor.

Besides the animated look, the toy may not seem too special until you find out the spiders actually move faster the LOUDER someone yells at it.

Amazon reviewers tell it as it is. One said, “Kids are never loud enough, so I appreciate that this gives them the freedom to yell and be louder.”

Would you buy this for a friend or family member if they had a house full of kids? What’s the worst gift you have ever received?