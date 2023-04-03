The Trailer For ‘Fatal Attraction’ Has Dropped Starring Joshua Jackson & Lizzy Caplan

The new trailer for the new revival series Fatal Attraction starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, has dropped.

Lizzy’s character in the series tells Joshua’s character in the trailer, eerily referencing their torrid affair, “I am not going to be ignored.”

The series will premiere on Paramount+ on April 30th and will be released weekly on the streaming service.

Which revival or reboot do you think takes the crown for best execution and quality?