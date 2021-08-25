The Treehouse Could Be Yours

A house for sale in Florida is drawing attention due to an unusual feature: a centuries-old oak tree growing through the middle of the home. Stacey Purcell, owner of Gulfport Realty, said the “tree house” has proven difficult to sell due to the massive tree that passes through the middle of rooms including the kitchen. She says there have been people who have walked in and walked out. Purcell says the house is “perfect” for a city with the motto: “Keep Gulfport weird.” The house is currently priced at $899-thousand! Would you live here?