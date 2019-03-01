The Trial Against Nouman Raja Continues

Prosecutors are continuing the manslaughter trial of Nouman Raja, the former Palm Beach Gardens officer accused of shooting a motorist who became stranded on the side of the road after his vehicle broke down.

Corey Jones was shot and killed by Raja in October of 2015 after his vehicle broke down on the side of I-95 as he was headed home from a music gig. Raja, who was dressed in plain clothes and driving an unmarked police car was investigating a series of break-in’s in the area when he came across Jones stranded in his vehicle.

Raja claimed Jones was armed and began acting aggressively towards him so he had no choice but to shoot him.

Investigators later found Jones was on the phone with AAA at the time, and that AAA recorded the phone call. According to prosecutors, Raja’s testimony of what occurred that night did not match up with what was heard on the recorded phone call.

Raja, however, maintains that he felt threatened by Jones and that he believed Jones was going to kill him if he did not act.

On Friday, prosecutors brought several witnesses to the stand including senior forensic scientist Omar Felix of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, who reported that forensic evidence from the scene also does not match Raja’s statements. Prosecutors plan to interview more witnesses who are flying in to Florida on Monday.

Here is a break down of what was said in court Friday via WPTV:

Tweets by M_Quesada