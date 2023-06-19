The Trials And Tribulations Of Having 2 Small Boys!

During a Father’s Day game at Fenway Park in Boston, a foul ball got hit into the stands. The fan that caught the ball handed it to a little boy named Charlie, who was sitting with his dad and older brother. And then Charlie did the unthinkable: He threw the ball back onto the field! His older brother had a complete meltdown! And poor dad got caught in the middle. He had to quickly hug the younger one, while also trying to console the older one. Here are the very surprised play-by-play announcers and the reaction from the Boston Red Sox. It all turned out well!