The Twilight Saga Is Getting Rebooted As A TV Series

The Twilight Saga is being reimagined into a television series.

The series is in the early stages at Lionsgate Television, and series author Stephanie Meyer is expected to be involved with the adaptation.

Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig serve as executive producers, but no other names or possible production dates have been announced for the project.

