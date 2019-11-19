The Ultimate Jeopardy

The 3-top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.   ABC says  Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.  he first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.  ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.    The 3-top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January 2020….The first contestant to win 3-matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.   Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” and debuting 8 on Jan. 7.  Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

SHARE