The USDA Says to Throw Away Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Are you one of those people trying to get every last bit that you can out of yourThanksgiving feast leftovers? It may be time to throw them out.

The United States Department of Agriculture says it is time to throw out the leftovers. In fact, you should have tossed them already. The USDA says Monday was the last day where you could safely eat that leftover turkey and mashed potatoes.

How long do you hang on to leftovers? Are you willing to push the “best by” date in order to get a couple of extra free meals?