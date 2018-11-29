The USDA Says to Throw Away Your Thanksgiving Leftovers

Are you one of those people trying to get every last bit that you can out of yourThanksgiving feast leftovers? It may be time to throw them out.
The United States Department of Agriculture says it is time to throw out the leftovers. In fact, you should have tossed them already. The USDA says Monday was the last day where you could safely eat that leftover turkey and mashed potatoes.
How long do you hang on to leftovers? Are you willing to push the “best by” date in order to get a couple of extra free meals?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How To Make Mistletoe Margaritas Elton John Cancels Concert 30 Minutes After It Was Supposed To Start Sure We’ve Seen Mariah Sing Her Christmas Classic, Now We Can See Her Kids Do It! CUTE!! Congrats Jon Bon Jovi! You’re Wine Is The Best Of 2018! Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. World Tour How Much Does “The 12 Days Of Christmas” Stuff Cost?
Comments