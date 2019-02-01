The Very Best Places to Watch Super Bowl 53 in South Florida

It’s Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta and South Florida fans without a ticket to the big game can still watch it with friends in style here in South Florida.

Here are some of the best places in South Florida to watch Super Bowl 53.

Duffy’s Sports Grill – Guests will earn a $10 MVP Bonus on takeout purchases of $25 or more, receive Double MVP Points all day (dine-in or takeout), and can enjoy 5 for $10.99 buckets of Miller and Coors Light (16oz. Aluminum Pints) or 2-for-1 drinks all day, every day.

Boynton Beach

Deep Ocean Reef Far and Grill (1600 North Federal Highway) – Food and drink specials all night, “Free Half Time Buffet” (with a 3 drink minimum purchased). Call for reservations (561) 810-6714.

Delray Beach

Bostons on the Beach (40 S Ocean Blvd) – Come cheer on Boston’s favorite football team. Cost: $150 for a ticket; $600 for a booth. Ticket prices include: Guaranteed reserved seat/ barstool that you get to pick, premium open bar (includes drinks, house wine, all draft and bottled beers), appetizer, entrée & dessert, gratuities, taxes and surcharges.

Cabo Flats (14851 Lyons Rd) – Drink specials including buckets of beers, lots of TVs, and $2 tacos. Call (561) 499-0378 for more details and to reserve your spot or table.

Deck 84 (840 E Atlantic Ave.) – Half price on drinks at the bar and high tops, food specials, and 2 flatscreen tvs. Call (561) 665-8484.

Port St. Lucie

City Limits Sports Bar (900 SW Gatlin Blvd.) – $10 Domestic Buckets & Pitchers and $.50 wings.

Tail-Gators Brews & Grill (464 SW Port St Lucie Blvd.) – $20 holds a seat and gets you unlimited BBQ buffet through half-time. Game day Seats with Buffet will be $25. Any open seats will be first come first serve for full menu. Great drink specials. $1.99 16 oz select drafts, $2.50 well drinks. $2.99 singles & $5 doubles on Smirnoff (all flavors) & Captain Morgan. Buckets of 5 Bud, Bud lt, Coors Lt & Miller lt for $10. Plus much much more. 21 HD TV’s throughout the Restaurant for optimal viewing from any seat.

Tavola Pizza (1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd.) – Super Bowl Sunday food and beer specials.

Stuart

Black Dog Cigar Bar (3343 SE Federal Hwy.) – Pot luck! Do you make a killer dip or salsa? Do rule at BBQ? Does your “significant other” cook something amazing? Do you know where to pick up real good take out?

Bring your favorite dish to share! (772) 287-5060.

Josephine’s Cafe & Bistro, Brick oven pizza & Tapas (3714 SE Ocean Blvd) – Two for one house wines and draft beers.

West Palm Beach

E.R. Bradley’s Saloon (104 Clematis St.) – Watch the big game down by the waterfront. The water’s calming effect should help a little during those stressful, nail-biting plays! Score big with 32 TVs, a special game-day menu, beer and drink specials. For more information, call (561) 833-3520.

Grease Burger Bar (213 Clematis St.) – Grease has all the game-time essentials: cold beer, wings, burgers and plenty of TVs. Food and drink specials offered all day long. For more information, call (561) 651-1075.

Renegades (600 Village Blvd.) – 50+ Big Screens and Giant Projectors. All you can eat and drink packages starting at $50! $65 Calls! (Plus tips and gratuity) Open bar from 6pm until 30 minutes after the game. (561) 683-9555.

Roxy’s Pub and Rooftop Bar (309 Clematis St.) – Roxy’s is hosting its annual Super Bowl Block Party, complete with a giant LCD screen with full dynamic sound. Watch the Rams and Patriots battle it out while enjoying games, entertainment, music and more. For more information, call (561) 296-7699.

Fort Lauderdale

Shooters Waterfront Bar Fort Lauderdale, FL

Reservations: opentable.com Phone: (954) 566-2855

SUPERBOWL Sunday is almost here…Don’t fumble the ball by drinking and driving! Have a plan! #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/SknTNseBSZ — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) February 1, 2019

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is 6:30 p.m. Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.