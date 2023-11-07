News | Tracy St. George

The Veteran’s Day special “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” Returns On Saturday

The Veteran’s Day special “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” returns on Saturday on all the major networks:  ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and the CW.  Marine Corps vet Rob Riggle will return as host.

The show pays tribute to service men and women from World War 2 to the present day.

Other celebrities taking part include Bradley CooperTom CruiseMichael DouglasChris EvansJake GyllenhaalGoldie HawnAllison JanneyChris PineSylvester StalloneDavid Boreanaz, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

