The Veteran’s Day special “American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes” returns on Saturday on all the major networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and the CW. Marine Corps vet Rob Riggle will return as host.

The show pays tribute to service men and women from World War 2 to the present day.

Other celebrities taking part include Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas, Chris Evans, Jake Gyllenhaal, Goldie Hawn, Allison Janney, Chris Pine, Sylvester Stallone, David Boreanaz, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

(Variety)