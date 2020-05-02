‘The Voice’ Announces Remote-Live Shows

The NBC talent show ‘The Voice’ has announced the dates for remote live shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. Get your ‘The Voice’ fix Monday between 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. with the finale happening on May 19. The live rounds will take place on a soundstage with Carson Daly as the host. For the live shows, the crew will be whittled down from 450 to 30 and the judges will be part of the show remotely from their homes. Do you think that the judges will be able to pick the best voice from their homes?