The Voice: Blake Shelton Hilariously Pranks Kelly Clarkson With ‘Don’t Speak’ Song When She Talks

Blake Shelton’s prank on Kelly Clarkson backfired on Monday night’s episode of The Voice when he continued to play his girlfriend’s song “Don’t Speak” every time Clarkson began to talk. Shelton’s buzzer was equipped with the No Doubt hit single and when he hit it, “Don’t Speak” would blare over the loudspeaker. An irritated Clarkson then blocked Shelton from a singer he wanted and confused him into pushing the buzzer on himself. Kelly at first blamed the show’s producers for the prank before Shelton admitted to blocking Kelly, the 18-year-old singer he wanted to coach, Kiara Brown, then chose his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani as her coach which crushed Shelton. Has a prank ever backfired on you? Share your story.