The Voice Of Minnie Mouse Has Been Silenced

Russi Taylor, the voice actress who was the voice of Disney’s Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, died Friday in Glendale, California. She was 75, Taylor was also the voice of several Simpsons characters, including Bart’s classmate Martin. In a sweet act of art imitating life Russi was married to actor Wayne Allwine, the voice for Mickey Mouse, for 28 years until his death in 2009…Taylor once met Walt Disney as a child. Disney asked Taylor what she wanted to do when she grew up and she said: “I want to work for you!” She has also voiced Strawberry Shortcake, Pebbles Flintstone, Huey, Dewey, Louie on DuckTales, and Martin Prince, along with the purple-haired twins Sherri and Terri on “The Simpsons”. There’s no word on a cause of death.