'The Voice' recap: Battle winners are announced, and Blake Shelton reclaims a former team member

Brynn Cartelli performs on “The Voice”; Tyler Golden/NBC

Brynn Cartelli performs on "The Voice"; Tyler Golden/NBCThe Voice on Tuesday announced results from America's votes for the winners of Monday night's Live Cross Battles, finalizing the teams for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

In this format, the coaches give their singers some potential parting words and then the vote results are announced. Coaches then have a 10-second window to save or steal the losing artist.

Heading into Tuesday night, Blake had one steal left. while John and Kelly had one save each.

Before the winners were announced, season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli made her triumphant return to The Voice to debut her new song, "Grown Young."

Jej Vinson and LB Crew were the first contestants to learn their fates. Host Carson Daly announced America saved the Filipino-American soul singer, Jej. Upon hearing the bad news, LB was gracious, thanking everyone for the "extreme pleasure" of performing on the show.

Next, it was Team Adam's Kendra Checketts vs. Team Legend's Jimmy Mowery. The two held each other as Carson announced that Jimmy would be moving on. Jimmy seemed calm leading up to the results, but said afterward, "I'm gonna go throw up" while embracing his coach.

Kendra was originally a Team Blake member, even sharing during a rehearsal that she has a life-sized cutout of the country star in her home, so it was no wonder Blake used his final steal on her. "Time for Kendra to come home," he declared, to Kendra's elation. Out of saves, Adam could only respond to Blake, "the same home you kicked her out of."

Shawn Sounds of Team Legend is one of the favorites of the competition, in both voice and personality. America's vote saved him over Team Blake singer Karly Moreno, whom Blake complimented for her winning smile and talent.

Then came the results of the battle between two best friends. Team Blake's country singer, Carter Lloyd Horne, defeated Team Legend's Jacob Maxwell, a bittersweet result for both contestants. But before the vote, John reiterated to Jacob that he'd want to "hear a record with your voice on it" and that great things were planned. Those "great things" are still to come because John used his final save to keep Jacob on his team.

Before the result for the battle between Kalvin Jarvis and Julian King, Adam told Kalvin that his Monday night performance was his best job at the most important time. America agreed, saving Kalvin in the final result. John told Julian he had the "mind and heart of an artist" and during his 10-second goodbye, Julian was gracious in defeat, calling his Voice experience "one of the sweetest chapters in my life."

America saved Team Kelly singer Rebecca Howell over Team Legend's Beth Griffith-Manley, a defeat everybody took hard -- except maybe Beth, who promised she wasn't done yet. Kelly hugged them both on stage and told Beth, mid-embrace, "if you ever want to sing with me please tell me," which was met with an immediate "I do!"

Blake told Gyth Rigdon he was already a star before hearing the result of his battle against Team Kelly's Abby Kasch. Indeed, Gyth won the vote but Kelly used her final save, calling Abby's rock & roll/country vibe an important lane for women to occupy in music.

The last result saw the sibling trio The Bundys defeated by Team Blake's country crooner, Andrew Sevener. Kelly lamented running out of saves, but thanked The Bundys for making The Voice history as a trio with their beautiful group harmony.

Here are how the teams look at the end of the Live Cross Battles:

Team Adam: Mari, Domenic Haynes, Betsy Ade and Kalvin Jarvis

Team Blake: Kim Cherry, Oliv Blu, Dexter Roberts, Selkii, Carter Lloyd Horne, Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon and Kendra Checketts

Team John: Maelyn Jarmon, Lisa Ramey, Celia Babini, Jimmy Mowery, Jacob Maxwell and Shawn Sounds

Team Kelly: Matthew Johnson, Presley Tennant, Rod Stokes, Jej Vinson, Rebecca Howell and Abby Kasch

The Voice returns Monday night on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.