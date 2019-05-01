'The Voice' recap: Kelly Clarkson performs, and the top eight vote-getters are revealed

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCOn Tuesday night's The Voice, Carson Daly revealed who, among the final 24 artists from Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's teams, would advance to the next round: eight based on America's vote and four chosen by his or her coach.

Additionally, the winner of The Comeback Stage battled an artist who was eliminated in an earlier round of competition, for the right to advance on the show.

At the top of the show, Daly asked John who stood out to him from Monday night's performances. John singled out his team member, Celia Babini, for elevating her game. "She tore the house down," John declared.

Then the first three artists to advance were announced. Team Blake country soul singer Gyth Rigdon was first -- his Monday night performance of Shenandoah's "I Want to Be Loved Like That" was the most streamed on Apple Music overnight. Second was Team Legend Houston soul singer Shawn Sounds, followed by country heartthrob Carter Lloyd Horne, also from Team Blake.

Next, team Adam members Betsy Ade, Domenic Haynes, Kalvin Jarvis and Mari joined Adam Levine on stage to perform a energetic cover of the Bob Marley classic "Is This Love."

Afterward, two more winners of America's vote were announced: Rod Stokes from Team Kelly and rapper/singer hybrid Kim Cherry from Team Blake both advanced.

Blake then introduced his UglyDolls co-star, Kelly Clarkson, who performed her new song, "Broken & Beautiful," from the soundtrack of their upcoming animated movie.

The last three artists saved by America's vote were Team Blake's Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener -- illuminating the strong country contingent that watches The Voice -- and Team Legend songbird Maelyn Jarmon.

Bebe Rexha joined Carson on stage to introduce the night's sole live battle: Comeback Stage winner Kanard Thomas, who didn't get a chair-turn during his blind audition, went head-to-head against LB Crew, who was eliminated in the Live Cross Battles.

Both artists got to choose their song to perform. Kanard sang "Call Out My Name," by The Weeknd, while LB covered "Electric Feel," by MGMT. Viewers had five minutes to tweet their vote and the winner was LB, who chose to renew his partnership with Adam, saying that Team Adam, which only has four team members, was "low in numbers."

The evening concluded with each coach making the painstaking decision of saving one final artist from their team. Blake saved the jazzy Oliv Blu, eliminating Kendra Checketts and Selkii.

Kelly, who was sorry for having to pick from almost her entire team -- Rod being the only member to advance -- chose Filipino-American soul singer Jej Vinson, whom she said keeps improving.

It wasn't surprising that John saved Celia, given his remarks at the top of the show. Lisa Ramey, Jimmy Mowery and Jacob Maxwell have been eliminated.

Adam said he wanted "to put my best foot forward" in the competition, choosing to save Florida pop singer Mari. Domenic Haynes, Betsy Ade and Kalvin Jarvis have been eliminated.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8:00 ET/7:00 CT on NBC.

