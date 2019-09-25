The Voice Recap: The blind auditions continue with Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson each landing two artists

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani continued building their teams Tuesday night on The Voice.

By the end of the evening, Kelly and Gwen landed two artists, bringing their team totals to four. Blake and John each picked up one artist, increasing their respective team numbers to three.

Here are Tuesday night's highlights:

Shane Q, a 28-year-old special needs driver from Sacramento, California got all four coaches to turn their chairs with his super soulful version of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” Blake probably had the most impassioned pitch, reading from an article that touted off his amazing track record on the show, which includes six wins. However, Shane went with Kelly, who argued that she would be a good coach for him because, like him, she loved mixing genres.

Toledo, Ohio native Max Boyle performed a bluesy take on Ed Sheeran's version of the standard “Wayfaring Stranger,” which is what the 23-year-old, who is fresh out of college and uncertain about his future, thinks he is at this point in life. Max gained a little more clarity, as John, Kelly and Gwen all turned their chairs. Once again, Kelly fell victim to “The Block” -- this time at the hands of Legend. The “All of Me” singer, also an Ohio native, convinced Max to join his team. It seems Legend may have wasted the block because Max seemed to be leaning toward Legend from the start.

The next act had the coaches hearing double: It was “sisters in music” Hello Sunday, tackling “This Is Me,” from the film, The Greatest Showman. Chelsea Glover and Myla Finks, ages 13 and 14, respectively, convinced Kelly to turn around and simultaneously became the youngest duo in Voice history.

Next up, was 30-year-old Royce Lovett from Tallahassee, Florida, whose music is a blend of reggae and soul. His musical style reflects his life -- a balance of performing and raising two boys with his wife. He auditioned with “911,” by Wyclef Jean, featuring Mary J. Blige. Blake and Gwen both turned around and touched off a friendly squabble. Unfortunately, Blake didn’t stand a chance against his better half.

Elise Azkoul a 28-year-old singer of Lebanese descent, touts an impressive musical pedigree. She counts the songwriters of “Last Dance” and “It’s Raining Men” among her relatives. Her take on Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” piqued Gwen’s attention, and earned Stefani her second artist of the night.

Blake capped of the evening by picking up his only artist of the night -- and third overall -- country singer Corey Jackson, who got Shelton, Stefani and Clarkson to turn their chairs with his version of Glen Campbell’s “Galveston.”

The blind auditions continue when The Voice returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

