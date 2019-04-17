'The Voice' recap: The coaches steal and save artists from America's vote; John Legend performs

John Legend performs on “The Voice”; Tyler Golden/NBC

The Voice on Tuesday announced results from America's votes for the winners of Monday night's Live Cross Battles -- but thanks to a flurry of steals and saves, only a few artists were actually sent home.

In this format, the coaches give their singers some potential parting words and then the vote results are announced. The coaches then have a 10-second window to save or steal the losing artist.

Before the winners were announced, John Legend performed his emotional new single, "Preach."

Dueling contestants Kim Cherry and Betsy Ade met center stage to learn their fates, joined by host Carson Daly. Their coaches, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, offered them words of encouragement -- and then the winner was announced. America saved Kim Cherry. "No regrets" said Kim, as she and Blake embraced.

Meanwhile, Betsy continued her interesting path on The Voice. In the blind auditions, she chose John as her coach, then was eliminated in the battle rounds but stolen by Kelly. This time it was John and Adam Levine who hit their steal buttons, almost immediately, for the right to have her join one of their teams. No surprise from John, who previously had Betsy on his team and all but promised a steal during Monday's show. But Betsy chose Adam, explaining that the chance "to work with three different coaches on a show like this is an amazing opportunity."

Next, it was Team Kelly's Matthew Johnson vs. Team Adam's Domenic Haynes. Before their result was announced, Adam told Domenic he couldn't imagine not having him on his team, and proceeded to live up to those words. When Matthew was named America's winner, Adam used his save to keep Domenic. It also meant no more saves or steals are left for Adam to use.

One of the early favorites in the competition, Team Legend's Maelyn Jarmon, won her battle against Team Adam's country singer, Rod Stokes. But Kelly used her steal on Rod, taken by his Monday-night performance and comparing his voice to Michael McDonald's.

Celia Babini from Team Adam and Oliv Blu from Team Blake both gave impressive performances Monday, but Oliv won the vote. Blake gushed over her afterward, calling it fate that they get to work together. John jumped at the chance to steal Celia, though ,who almost left the stage to go hug him before Carson Daly reminded her to stick around to hear John's explanation. John pointed out that he turned for her during her blind audition and promised that for her next performance they were going to "knock it out the park."

At this point, we were halfway through the show and so far, no one had been sent home -- but it couldn't last. In the battle of the precocious 16-year-olds, Presley Tennant from Team Kelly defeated Kayslin Victoria from Team Legend. Unfortunately, no coach used their save or steal, making Kayslin the night's first artist sent home.

The energetic Lisa Ramey from Team Legend won the vote over Team Kelly's bilingual artist, Karen Galera.

Before the result was announced in the battle between Selkii and Team Adam artist Mari, Blake told Selkii she's been one of his favorite artists, ever, to work with on The Voice. Mari won the battle, but Blake used his save on Selkii because he wanted to keep his team as intact as possible through their journey together.

The last vote announced was Team Adam's country singer, Andrew Jannakos, vs. Team Blake's country singer, Dexter Roberts. Given Adam and Blake's playful rivalry, the two coaches were tied 1-1 in their cross battles. Time for a tie-breaker. Blake called Dexter one of the best country singers to walk the Voice stage -- and America agreed. Andrew was sent home, giving Blake the edge over Adam in their personal battle.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with more Live Cross Battles.

