‘The Voice’ Season 22 Trailer: Blake Shelton Stirs Trouble With New Coach Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is learning quickly that Blake Shelton is out to win this season of “The Voice.”

In a new trailer for season 22, Cabello receives an “anonymous” letter telling her she’s going to lose.

As Gwen Stefani wonders who would send such a message, John Legend receives a letter using cut-up newspaper letters like Camila.

Before “The Voice” host Carson Daly scolds Shelton for doing “crafts” in his dressing room. “The Voice,” premieres on September 19th.

Are you excited to see Camila Cabello on The Voice? Who do you think will win this season?