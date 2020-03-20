‘The Way Back’ Coming Into Homes

The Ben Affleck film The Way Back is joining the growing list of films that will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

On March 24th the film will be available to watch for $19.99, the same day as the DC flick Birds of Prey.

The film opened in theaters on March 6 and has already made $13.6 million at the box office.

According to reviews, the film is pretty good. it scored an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What do you think of the price to see these recent films? Do you think those movie companies should make films available this way from now on?