The Week Of Great New TV Continues!! I Can’t Wait For Beverly Goldberg Tonight!

Again, I have to tell you this is my favorite week of the year! So many great NEW shows, so many great returns of our favorites! It could actually also be the last time we see Julie Chen on TV…”Big Brother” 20th season finale is on tonight! Which will you be watching?

“Survivor: David vs Goliath“ at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. • The 37th season premiere ofat 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

• The 20th season finale of “Big Brother” at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

• The fourth season premiere of “Chicago Med” at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

• The seventh season premiere of “Chicago Fire” at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.

• The sixth season premiere of “Chicago PD” at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.

• The fifth season premiere of “Empire” at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.

• The third season premiere of “Star” at 9:00 p.m. on Fox.

• The series premiere of “A Million Little Things” at 10:00 p.m. on ABC. A group of friends reconnects after one of them dies. Ron Livingston plays the guy who takes his own life. (Trailer)

• The sixth season premiere of “The Goldbergs” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The third season premiere of “American Housewife” at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

• The 10th season premiere of “Modern Family” at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The series premiere of “Single Parents” at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

A sitcom starring Taran Killam from “SNL” as a single dad who bonds with a group of other single parents while learning how to adult again. The rest of the cast includes Brad Garrett and “Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester.

• The 22nd season premiere of “South Park” at 10:00 p.m. on Comedy Central.