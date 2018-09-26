The Week Of Great New TV Continues!! I Can’t Wait For Beverly Goldberg Tonight!

• The 20th season finale of “Big Brother” at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.
• The fourth season premiere of “Chicago Med” at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.
• The seventh season premiere of “Chicago Fire” at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.
• The sixth season premiere of “Chicago PD” at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.
• The fifth season premiere of “Empire” at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.
• The third season premiere of “Star” at 9:00 p.m. on Fox.
• The series premiere of “A Million Little Things” at 10:00 p.m. on ABC. A group of friends reconnects after one of them dies. Ron Livingston plays the guy who takes his own life. (Trailer)
• The sixth season premiere of “The Goldbergs” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.
• The third season premiere of “American Housewife” at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.
• The 10th season premiere of “Modern Family” at 9:00 p.m. on ABC.
• The series premiere of “Single Parents” at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.
A sitcom starring Taran Killam from “SNL” as a single dad who bonds with a group of other single parents while learning how to adult again. The rest of the cast includes Brad Garrett and “Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester.
• The 22nd season premiere of “South Park” at 10:00 p.m. on Comedy Central.