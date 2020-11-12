The Whiskey Lovers Perfect Christmas Tree

The people at Jameson Irish Whiskey have come up with something called a whiskey tree, where instead of buying a Christmas tree, you stack a bunch of green liquor bottles into a pyramid. You can do it yourself, or win one from them . . . they’re giving away 7-trees that are almost nine feet tall and are made entirely of whiskey bottles. Whisky drinkers of legal age can enter to win one of the nearly-9-foot trees now through Nov. 20 at Jameson’s official website. Each “tree,” valued at $5,000 each, will be delivered to the 7-winners’ homes and assembled in 2-hours by 2-of Jameson’s specialists