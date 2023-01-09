The Whispers pay tribute to founding member Gordy Harmon

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Whispers are paying tribute to their founding member, Gordy Harmon, who passed away in his sleep on January 5 at the age of 79.

“We are saddened by the passing of one of the founders and former member of the Whispers,” the band shared social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and his memory and his contributions will never be forgotten. Much love.”

Harmon, Marcus Hutson, Nicholas Caldwell, and brothers Wallace and Walter Scott founded the R&B group in 1963 in Watts, California. They had their breakthrough hit in 1970 with “Seems Like I Got to Do Wrong,” which was their first top 10 R&B single.

Harmon released three albums with the group, 1969’s Planets of Life, and 1973’s Life and Breath and The Whispers’ Love Story, before leaving the group in 1973 after injuring his larynx in a driving accident. He was replaced by Leaveil Degree. The band went on to have a string of hits, including two number ones, 1979’s “And The Beat Goes On” and 1987’s “Rock Steady.”

