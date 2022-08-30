The Who adds two concerts to upcoming North American tour leg

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With The Who gearing up to launch the second North American leg of their 2022 The Who Hits Back! tour in the fall, the band has just added two more shows to the trek.

The new dates are scheduled for October 24 at the SAP Center, San Jose, California, and October 30 at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona. Founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band, The Dirty Knobs, will open for The Who at both concerts. Campbell and The Dirty Knobs had previously been announced as The Who’s support act for the British rock legends’ upcoming shows from October 14 through November 1.

Tickets for the San Jose and Phoenix concerts will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, September 1, at 10 a.m. local time, while presale tickets are available now. Visit TheWho.com for more information.

The upcoming leg of The Who Hits Back! tour, which now features a total of 16 concerts, kicks off on October 2 in Toronto and is plotted out through a November 4-5 engagement in Las Vegas.

Ex-Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page will open for The Who from October 2 through October 12, while contemporary British rock band The Wild Things will be the support act at the tour’s two-show finale in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.