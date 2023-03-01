The Who announces special show at royal family’s Sandringham estate

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Who has added a special new show to their tour schedule. The band is set to perform at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

The concert is set to go down August 28 and will have the band backed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The exclusive concert will also feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and The Lightning Seeds.

“Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Country Home of the British Royal Family on The Sandringham Estate,” Pete Townshend shares. “Opening up the Estate to large scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I’m sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can’t wait!”

Those interested in going to the show must register for a chance to purchase tickets, and those who share the info on their social media pages will earn a chance to win VIP guest passes.

The outdoor concert will be the band’s final show of their 2023 The Who Hits Back! United Kingdom tour, which kicks off July 6 in Hull, England.

