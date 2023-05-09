The Who, Bob Marley & more to be featured in new Deep Dive docuseries

Rick Kern/Getty Images for The Who

Universal Music Group is teaming up with Time Studios for a new 10-part docuseries that will give music fans a behind-the-scenes look at the label’s huge music archives, with episodes focusing on The Who, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, Ella Fitzgerald and more.

The series, Deep Dive, will open the vaults of the Iron Mountain Entertainment archival facility and highlight the treasures stored there. It will also focus on the music archivists, curators and producers responsible for caring for what’s stored in the facility, including original and master recordings, as well as filmed performances, music videos and album art.

“We are privileged to have the greatest collection of musical recordings, videos and artwork in the world–millions of assets in total–dating back to 1897 and the founding of the world’s first record label,” David Blackman, head of Film and Television Development and Production for UMG, shares. “Deep Dive celebrates the iconic artists, the untold stories and the passionate people who devote their lives to preserving and finding new audiences for those treasures.”

So far there’s no word on when or where the series will air.

