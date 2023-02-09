The Who debut “Baba O’Riley” video from upcoming live album ‘The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley’

UMR

The Who is giving fans another taste of their upcoming live album, The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley, which is set to drop March 31. The band has shared a video of their performance of the classic “Baba O’Riley,” accompanied by the Isobel Griffiths Orchestra.

The live album was recorded during the band’s July 6, 2019, headlining show at the famed London venue. The concert has them performing classic tunes from albums like Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who’s Next and Who Are You, backed by a 50-piece orchestra.

The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley is dropping in a variety of formats, including a limited edition yellow, orange and red three-LP set, triple black vinyl and a two-CD/Blu-ray set with the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos. It is available for preorder now.

