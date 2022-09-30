The Who kicks off fall US tour leg Sunday in Toronto

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Who will launch the second North American leg of their 2022 The Who Hits Back! tour this Sunday, October 2, in Toronto.

The trek, which features 16 shows, runs through a November 4-5 stand at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live venue.

As with the first leg of The Who Hits Back! tour and the previous Moving On! trek, the new outing will feature the British rock legends accompanied by an orchestra at all shows.

Ex-Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page will serve as The Who’s support act at the tour’s first five shows, spanning from October 2 through October 12. Founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band The Dirty Knobs will be the opener at the next nine dates, running from October 14 through a November 1 performance at Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Bowl.

The Wild Things, a contemporary British rock band that Who guitarist Pete Townshend has been producing, will be the support act at the tour’s two-show finale in Las Vegas.

Joining The Who’s two surviving original members, Townshend and frontman Roger Daltrey, the band’s current touring lineup also features guitarist/backing singer Simon Townshend — Pete’s brother — drummer Zak Starkey, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, and backing vocalist Billy Nicholls.

The orchestras will be conducted by Keith Levenson, while lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Q. Snyder will perform at all of the shows.

Visit TheWho.com to check out the full list of tour dates.

