The Who launching "Join Together @ Home" YouTube concert series this Saturday

Courtesy of Eagle Rock Entertainment

With The Who having to postpone its 2020 tour plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British rock legends are now preparing to treat fans to a new weekly YouTube series called “Join Together @ Home” that will feature previously unseen archival concert performances, rare footage and more.

Each featurette will stream live at at the band’s official YouTube channel, and will include footage that’s being made available digitally for the first time.

The six-week series kicks off this Saturday, August 8, at 1 p.m. ET with an installment featuring five songs from The Who’s historic 1982 performances at Shea Stadium in New York City. The footage will be introduced by an exclusive “red carpet” premiere clip featuring Who frontman Roger Daltrey.

The “Join Together @ Home” series is free to view, but The Who is encouraging fans who watch it to donate money to two charities supported by the band — Teen Cancer America and its U.K. counterpart, Teenage Cancer Trust. Vsit Join-Together.org to donate.

The organizations focus on funding the creation of designated social areas in hospitals geared toward adolescents and young adults with the cancer. Both charitys’ ability to raise funds has been greatly hampered by the coronavirus crisis.

Daltey has shot a short video announcing the “Join Together @ Home” series that you can watch now on YouTube.

By Matt Friedlander

