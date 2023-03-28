The Who releases “Eminence Front” from upcoming Wembley concert album

UMR

The Who’s new live album, The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley, drops Friday, and they have shared one more track ahead of its release.

The latest is their live performance of “Eminence Front,” a song from their 1982 record It’s Hard, which features Pete Townshend on vocals. They’ve also shared a lyric video for the tune, which features some footage of the Wembley performance.

The Who with Orchestra Live At Wembley was recorded during the band’s July 6, 2019, headlining show at the famed London venue. The concert has them performing classic tunes from albums like Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who’s Next, Who Are You and more backed by a 50-piece orchestra.

