The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie among artists headlining 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is scheduled to return this spring with a lineup that includes headlining performances by The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fighters and The Black Crowes.

The festival is scheduled to take place over the course of two consecutive weeks, April 29-May 1 and May 5-May 8. Many of the major artists on the 2022 bill had been scheduled to perform at either the 2020 or the 2021 festival.

The first weekend will feature performances by The Who, Richie, Foo Fighters, Randy Newman, José Feliciano, The Dixie Cups, Irma Thomas and many, many more.

Weekend two’s lineup will include Nicks, Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band, The Black Crowes, Willie Nelson, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Ziggy Marley leading a tribute to late father Bob Marley, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, Kool & the Gang, Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy, members of The Neville Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, Chris Isaak, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, The Cowsills, a Dr. John tribute and much more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NOJazzFest.com.

