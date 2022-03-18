The Who’s first two UK albums being reissued on half-speed-mastered vinyl in May

UMe

Limited-edition black vinyl versions of The Who‘s first two U.K. albums, 1965’s My Generation and 1966’s A Quick One, will be released on May 6 to launch a new series of half-speed-mastered vinyl editions of the British rock legends’ albums.

Both albums were mastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios by longtime Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by acclaimed engineer by Miles Showell. The discs will be packaged in sleeves replicating the albums’ original designs, along and with certificates of authenticity.

My Generation originally was released in December 1965 and reached #5 on the British charts, while its title track peaked at #2 on the U.K. singles tally. The album also featured such gems as “A Legal Matter” and “The Kids Are Alright,” which also were released a singles in the U.K.

A Quick One was released in December 1966 and reached #4 on the U.K. albums chart. Although it yielded no hit singles, the record included the min rock opera “A Quick One, While He’s Away,” a precursor to the band’s longer concept projects, as well as such memorable tunes as “Boris the Spider” and “So Sad About Us.”

In the U.S., both albums were released with different titles — The Who Sings My Generation and Happy Jack — and slightly different track lists. In 2008, The Who Sings My Generation was selected for inclusion in the U.S. Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry as “culturally significant.”

You can pre-order the half-speed-mastered My Generation and A Quick One LPs now.

Here’s My Generation‘s full track list:

Side 1

“Out in the Street”

“I Don’t Mind”

“The Good’s Gone”

“La-La-La-Lies”

“Much Too Much”

“My Generation”

Side 2

“The Kids Are Alright”

“Please, Please, Please”

“It’s Not True”

“I’m a Man”

“A Legal Matter”

“The Ox”

Here’s A Quick One‘s full track list:

Side 1

“Run Run Run”

“Boris the Spider”

“I Need You”

“Whiskey Man”

“Heatwave”

“Cobwebs and Strange”

Side 2

“Don’t Look Away”

“See My Way”

“So Sad About Us”

“A Quick One, While He’s Away”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.