The Who's Pete Townshend and wife Rachel Fuller launching new livestreaming show, 'In the Bunker'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EJAF

Pete Townshend and his wife, singer/songwriter Rachel Fuller, have announced plans to launch a new live streaming show called In the Bunker that will premiere sometime this year.

According to a post on the Who guitarist’s Facebook page, In the Bunker will seek “to support, encourage and bring together artists and…entertain and lift the spirits wherever possible of anyone who may be struggling.” It also will featuring live interaction and questions from the audience.

The new show actually will be a revived version of In the Attic, a webcast series that ran from 2005 to 2007 and that was co-hosted by Fuller and her longtime friend, musician Mikey Cuthbert, and featured regular appearances by Townshend and a variety of guest artists. The shows included interviews, conversations, live performances and video segments.

The Facebook post describes In the Attic as “an irreverent, chaotic mix of music, chat, comedy and foolishness, with no script — but above all, it was about supporting ALL artists.”

Some of the In the Attic programs were webcast from a trailer at different stops during The Who’s tours of 2006 and 2007. Among the many music artists that appeared on the shows were Roger Daltrey, Who touring guitarist Simon Townshend, Adele, Jack White, Squeeze‘s Chris Difford, The Flaming Lips, Tracey Ullman, Wolfmother‘s Andrew Stockdale, and Mick Jagger‘s ex-partner, Jerry Hall.

In the Bunker will premiere sometime this year. To promote show, Townshend and Fuller have put together a video featuring clips from In the Attic episodes set to Rachel’s 2005 sing “Just Breathe,” which she co-wrote with Pete and which will serve as the new program’s theme.

You can check out the video at the newly launched In the Bunker YouTube channel.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.