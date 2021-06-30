The Who’s Pete Townshend selling his historic London estate for over $20 million

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

We can’t say if it’s a bargain, but The Who‘s Pete Townshend is selling his expansive London estate for a cool 15 million pounds, or about $21 million.

According to Pereds realtors, the residence, known as The Wick, was first built in 1775, and is located on a picturesque bend in the Thames River. The 8,500-square-foot home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an office suite, a reception room, a drawing room with a balcony, a conservatory, two studies, a dogs’ room, a heated swimming pool and more.

People reports that Townshend purchased The Wick in 1996 from music executive Derek “Dick” Leahy, who helped guide George Michael‘s career. Prior to Leahy, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood owned the mansion and installed a music studio, which was used by The Stones to record the demo for their classic hit “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It).”

Wood purchased The Wick from Oscar-winning actor John Mills.

“The main thing about the home is that it just looks like a little doll’s house sitting on the hill,” Preds founder Perry Press tells People. “But…[o]nce you get inside it sort of expands around you. It also has that outlook over the River Thames, which is quite astonishing considering it’s on the fringe of London.”

Press also notes that Townshend actually helped design the music studio commissioned by Wood, while reporting that the studio has “been pretty much dismantled for the sale.”

You can check out photos of The Wick and the estate’s grounds at Pereds.com.

