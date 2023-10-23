The Who’s Pete Townshend working on new rock opera

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Here’s some exciting news for fans of The Who. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Pete Townshend just confirmed to The Sun that he is working on a new rock opera.

The project, which will follow Townshend’s other rock operas Tommy and Quadrophenia, will be based on his 2019 debut novel, The Age Of Anxiety.

“I am still developing the score and recording the music,” he says. “I am also working on a documentary about the project, from its inception in 2007 until today.”

But fans have a bit of a wait before they actually hear anything. Townshend notes, “I’m probably two years off completing it, at which time I hope to perform it with a full opera and a cast of guest singers.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.