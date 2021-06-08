The Who’s Roger Daltrey adds three concerts to late-summer US solo tour

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Last month, Roger Daltrey announced the first three dates of a planned late-summer solo tour of the U.S., and now the Who frontman has doubled the number of confirmed shows on the trek.

The new shows are scheduled for August 19 in San Diego; August 27 in Santa Barbara, California; and September 11 in Laughlin, Nevada. The dates join the previously announced concert lineup, which take place on August 21 in Stateline, Nevada; September 1 in Spokane, Washington; and September 3 in Puyallup, Washington.

As previously reported, the trek has been dubbed the Live and Kicking Tour, and will feature Daltrey playing Who hits, some rarities and selections from his solo career. His backing group will feature some current members of The Who’s touring band.

Visit TheWho.com for full details about Daltrey’s solo tour dates and info on purchasing tickets for the shows.

