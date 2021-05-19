The Who’s Roger Daltrey announces series of late-summer solo shows in the US

ABC Audio

The Who canceled their 2020 U.S. tour plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there’s no word yet when the band may return to the States, frontman Roger Daltrey has just unveiled some solo concerts that will take place in the Western part of the country during the late summer.

Daltrey, who will be accompanied by a group featuring members of The Who’s touring band, has confirmed three dates so far — on August 21 in Stateline, Nevada; September 1 in Spokane, Washington; and September 3 in Puyallup, Washington.

Roger also is planning several more shows on the trek, which has been dubbed the Live and Kicking Tour. Daltrey will be playing Who hits, some rarities and selections from his solo career.

Visit TheWho.com tour page to check out availability of tickets for the concerts.

Here’s a full list of Daltrey’s confirmed U.S. shows:

8/21 — Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

9/1 — Spokane, WA, Northern Quest Resort & Casino

9/3 — Puyallup, WA, Washington State Fair

