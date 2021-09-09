The Who’s Roger Daltrey schedules UK solo tour in November and December

Credit: Fabrice Demessence

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced plans for a solo tour of his U.K. homeland this fall.

The 12-date “Who Was I” trek is mapped out from a November 7 show in Birmingham through a December 2 concert in Bournemouth, and will feature Daltrey performing well-known and rare songs from his various solo projects and by The Who, as well as sharing stories about the tunes.

According to a message on TheWho.com, Daltrey’s concerts will offer “a unique mix of music and conversation,” and will encompass “nearly every style imaginable — including blues, rock, country, soul and metal.”

“Throughout my life I have sung with so many great musicians, from the heavy rock of The Who and Wilko Johnson, to the Irish lilt of The Chieftains,” Roger says in a statement. “On this tour I want to take the audience on a musical journey through my career as a singer, with a show of songs and sounds that explores and surprises. I look forward to having closer contact with my audience than festivals and arenas allow. Leaving time to chat.”

He also notes, “It’s important to get our road crew working again, without these guys the halls would go silent.”

Daltrey adds, “It’s also clear that live music is an important part of all our lives, something to free us from the groundhog days that life has become. This pandemic has brought home to me what an important part of me singing is and it’s made me determined to get back onstage asap.”

Earlier this year, Daltrey scheduled a series of solo concerts in the Western U.S. in August and September, but he canceled them in June because of ongoing travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out Daltrey’s full schedule at TheWho.com. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.