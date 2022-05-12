The Who’s ‘The Who Sell Out’ and ‘Tommy’ albums being reissued on half-speed-mastered vinyl in July

UMe

Limited-edition black vinyl versions of The Who‘s first third and fourth studio albums, 1967’s The Who Sell Out and the band’s landmark 1969 rock opera, Tommy, will be released on July 6 as the second installment of a recently launched series of half-speed-mastered vinyl editions of the band’s records.

Both albums were mastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios by longtime Who engineer Jon Astley and cut for vinyl by acclaimed engineer by Miles Showell. The discs will be packaged in sleeves replicating the albums’ original designs, and will come with certificates of authenticity.

The Who Sell Out is noteworthy for being one of the first rock concept albums. It featured the band parodying the British pirate radio stations that were popular at the time, and included fake commercials written and recorded by the group that connected some of the songs. The album only reached #48 on the Billboard 200, but it included The Who’s first U.S. top-10 hit, “I Can See for Miles.”

Tommy is widely regarded as one of the most important albums in rock history, a double-disc collection that tells the story of a “deaf, dumb and blind kid” who becomes a pinball champion and then a spiritual leader. Tommy peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 and features many enduring Who songs, among them “Pinball Wizard,” “I’m Free” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” which includes the famed “See Me, Feel Me” segment.

The Who launched their half-speed mastered-vinyl series earlier this month with reissues of their first two U.K. studio albums: 1965’s My Generation and 1966’s A Quick One.

You can pre-order the half-speed-mastered The Who Sell Out and Tommy LPs now.

Here’s The Who Sell Out‘s full track list:

Side 1

“Armenia City in the Sky”

“Heinz Baked Beans”

“Mary Anne with the Shaky Hand”

“Odorono”

“Tattoo”

“Our Love Was”

“I Can See for Miles”

Side 2

“Can’t Reach You”

“Medac”

“Relax”

“Silas Stingy”

“Sunrise”

“Rael (1 and 2)”

And here’s the full track list of Tommy:

Side 1

“Overture”

“It’s a Boy”

“1921”

“Amazing Journey”

“Sparks”

“The Hawker”

Side 2

“Christmas”

“Cousin Kevin”

“The Acid Queen”

“Underture”

Side 3

“Do You Think It’s Alright?”

“Fiddle About”

“Pinball Wizard”

“There’s a Doctor”

“Go to the Mirror!”

“Tommy, Can You Hear Me?”

“Smash the Mirror”

“Sensation”

Side 4

“Miracle Cure”

“Sally Simpson”

“I’m Free”

“Welcome”

“Tommy’s Holiday Camp”

“We’re Not Gonna Take It”

