The much-anticipated Britney Spears memoir has a release date.

According to the book’s publisher, Gallery Books, The Women In Me will be released on October 24.

Britney’s memoir has been all the buzz for over a year, and when it drops, it’ll give fans insight into her career and “incredible journey.”

Last year, it was reported that Britney was getting $15 million for the memoir. You can pre-order your copy now.

What would you say is the most intriguing part of Britney Spear’s career?

(DailyMail)