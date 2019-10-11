The Women Of Marvel Want An All-Female Movie

After a couple of strong scenes showing the power of women in the last two Avengers movies, the ladies of Marvel want to step out on their own. Captain Marvel Brie Larson said the superhero actresses would love to star in their own movie. They told Marvel boss Kevin Feige about it. Larson told Variety, “A lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this.’ What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.” The Larson-led Captain Marvel made over 1 billion at the box office this year. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie is due out next year. Would you be down for all of the MCU ladies saving the world?