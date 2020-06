A man named Mohammed Abelhameed Muqbel has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest stack of eggs. It’s ONLY 3!! He identified each egg’s center of mass, and then stacked them exactly so that they’d be able to stand end-over-end. To get the record, they had to remain stacked for five seconds, and all three eggs had to be fresh and free of cracks. Mohammed has been teaching himself to balance things since he was 6-years old. He’s 20 now.